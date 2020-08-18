By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s largest electrical power producer Azerenergy is upgrading its operations to avoid the repetition of the accident that took place in Mingachevir power plant in 2018 that cut off power supply in 39 cities and regions across the country.

Azerneregy is developing a new microprocessor-based relay protection and an upgraded emergency control system to prevent accidents, the company’s press service reported on August 18.

The new system will allow prevent accidents at a power plant as the substation or the line will be automatically localized, preventing coverage of the entire system in less than a second.

Part of the installation work is ready. The imported equipment for a modern microprocessor-based emergency system has been installed, 90 percent of which has been put into operation, while others are in the process of adjustment.

The new system is being applied directly at all power plants and substations built and reconstructed over the past two years.

Moreover, the electromechanical protection system is being replaced by a modern system at old power plants and substations that have not been reconstructed. A local SCADA-system is being created and integrated into the Central Dispatcher SCADA- system at old power plants and substations.

Along with the new emergency control automatics and microprocessor-based relay protection, Azerenegy is also implementing serious projects in the field of reconstruction of the SCADA dispatching system, frequency regulation and reactive power compensation.

It should be noted that the accident in the thermal power plant in Mingechevir in July 2018 was caused among other things by Azerenergy’s unpreparedness, the existing technical and a number of other shortcomings in the activities of the company, which did not allow an adequate response to the incident.

