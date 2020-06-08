By Trend

Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs will hold a meeting today, Trend reports on June 8 referring to the ministry.

At the meeting, a bill on the partial introduction of amendments to the administrative-territorial division of the Babek district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be assessed and reviewed.

MPs who will participate in the meeting will share their opinions on this bill.

