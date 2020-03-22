By Trend

Nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister told Trend.

The patients, who are in the special hospitals under doctors’ control, feel normal, their health condition is stable.

Currently, there are a total of 42 patients infected with coronavirus in special hospitals in Azerbaijan. Relevant measures for their treatment are underway.

"We once again call on citizens to follow the recommendations and demands of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. Citizens are required to act in accordance with self-isolation measures, to leave home only in case of serious need, to minimize contacts with other persons, not to visit crowded places and to follow other rules," reads the message.

---

