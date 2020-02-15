By Trend

The media group, operating under Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), has ensured that video footage distributed in social networks are studied, CEC member Gabil Orujov said at the CEC meeting held Feb. 15, Trend reports.

Orujov emphasized that all videos were investigated on each constituency and each precinct.

The CEC member noted that consideration of more than 220 videos that cover 116 precincts of 30 constituencies has already ended.

Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

