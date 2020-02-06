Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by an avalanche that happened in Van,” reads the letter. “On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the injured recovery.”

