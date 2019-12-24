By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on December 25. Fog will be in some places. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-10 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-9 °C at night, and 14-16 °C in the day, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be below the norm 756 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-75 at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain and snow are predicted in some north and west regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 6-11 °C in the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

