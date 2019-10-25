By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports on Oct. 25 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Berdimuhamedov was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and other officials.

