25 October 2019 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports on Oct. 25 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Berdimuhamedov was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and other officials.
