Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku. Mild northwest wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will range from +22°C to +24°C at night and +29°C+33°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +31°C+33°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 755 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the daytime. Moderate north-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +24-25°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Rain is expected in northern and western regions. Torrential rain, lightning and hail are predicted in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, from +13°C to + 18°C in mountains at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

