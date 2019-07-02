By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking important steps to protect world historical and cultural monuments, and the government’s contribution to the protection of world cultural heritage is indisputable, Director of the Indonesian Cultural Heritage and Diplomacy at national Ministry of Education and Culture Nadjamuddin Ramly told Trend on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

He also said that the expectations from this session are high and expressed confidence that important decisions will be made at the session.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

