By Trend

A meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy was held in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Deputy chairman of the committee Eldar Guliyev read out the agenda of the meeting.

First, the bill "On Agrarian Insurance" was discussed during the third reading. The new bill, consisting of four sections and 21 articles, regulates the relations connected with insurance of risks in the agricultural sector through the mechanism of joint insurance, determines the legal, economic and organizational foundations of agricultural insurance.

The bills on amendments to the laws "On specially protected natural territories and facilities", "On state duties", "On veterinary medicine", "On ecologically clean agricultural areas" and a number of other laws were also discussed during the third reading.

The bills on amending the laws "On Fishery", "On Food Products", "On Apiculture", "On Consumer Protection", "On Advertising" and other laws were discussed during the first hearing.

The discussed bills were recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz