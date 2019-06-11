By Trend

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) George Tsereteli, who is on a visit in Baku, Trend reports referring to the parliament.

It was noted that the guest will take part in the parliamentary conference on regional security and cooperation, which will be held in Baku as part of cooperation with the OSCE PA and organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The event is aimed at creating the Baku Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation consisting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Germany and Turkey, who will discuss ways of curbing the factors posing a threat to security, issues of strengthening mutual trust and dialogue, and raising cooperation to a new level.

Asadov wished Tsereteli success in the elections for the post of the president of the OSCE PA, which will be held during its summer session.

Asadov recalled that Azerbaijan, which has been a member of the OSCE for more than 25 years, attaches importance to further deepening cooperation with this structure. He also noted Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy security and the role the country plays in the development of international transport routes.

In turn, George Tsereteli said that the OSCE PA has great interest in further deepening ties with Azerbaijan. In his words, one of the important issues in this regard is holding a dialogue in solving problems existing in the OSCE space. He also expressed hope that the institution will continue making efforts in this area in the future. As a representative from Georgia to the OSCE PA, Tsereteli expressed confidence in further strengthening the friendship that has existed between the two nations for centuries.

Matters of bilateral interest were also discussed. The meeting was attended by Bahar Muradova, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz