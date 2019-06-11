By Trend

A trilateral meeting between Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey and Levan Izoria, Minister of Defense of Georgia will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan on June 12, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views will be held on prospects for the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

---

