By Trend

The 4th protocol meeting on Caspian Sea maritime safety has kicked off in Tehran, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Representatives of Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan are participating in the meeting. The meeting will run until Dec. 11.

The meeting participants will discuss improving safety of vessels in the Caspian Sea, mechanisms in search and rescue operations, oversight and inspection of vessels, as well as protection of the marine environment.

