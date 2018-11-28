By Leman Mammadova

The next social event is held to support the creativity opportunities of the persons with disabilities and to integrate them into society.

Handicraft exhibition of persons with disabilities will be held in Baku.

On December 3-5, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population will host the 10th Republican Exhibition of Physical Persons at the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The goal of organizing the fair of disabled persons is to promote the talents and abilities of these individuals and to support their creativity.

The event will be organized within the Ministry's Social Protection and Rehabilitation Program for Disabled Persons and Children in 2018.

More than 1,500 hand-made artworks, including artworks, carving, painting, tissue, carpet-weaving, pottery-ceramic products, wood carving, various art and home-made samples will be demonstrated at the exhibition-competition.

Favorable conditions will be created for the handicapped people and children within the framework of the event, which will serve to stimulate their creative activities.

The participants distinguished by their skills and talents, will be rewarded in corresponding nominations on the first day of the event.

Baku residents and guests will have the opportunity to visit and buy the handicrafts within three days.

So far, various NGOs have organized social projects to raise the awareness in community for supporting individuals with disabilities. In addition, vocational trainings are organized to raise the level of employment.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to help people with disabilities to deal with isolation, demonstrate their knowledge and skills and help them integrate into society.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz