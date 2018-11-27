By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather expected in Baku on November 28.

Weak fog is expected in some places. South-west wind will blow. The temperature on the peninsula will be +8-10˚C at night, +14-18˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, and +6-8˚C at night, +13-15˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the afternoon.

The weather will be rainless in country's regions. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places in the daytime. The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +13-18˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +9-14˚C in daytime.

