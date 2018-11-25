By Trend

The famous and beloved by millions of spectators, the Russian theater and cinema actor, director of TV programs and documentaries, screenwriter Veniamin Smekhov, while in Baku, visited the unique health and beauty center Gazelli House, which brings together all conditions for physical and spiritual perfection.

A film historian, teacher, screenwriter Galina Aksenova, director of the Baku Book Center, writer, publicist Gunel Anargizi, historian, researcher, author and host of the Baku Secrets TV program Fuad Akhundov also became guests of Gazelli House.

The artist’s visit to Baku took place as part of a lecture by Veniamin Smekhov entitled “Always Shine”, which was held with great success at the Heydar Aliyev Center. At this evening, the actor spoke about the work of famous poets Vladimir Mayakovsky, Aleksandr Blok and Boris Pasternak, and read their poems.

During his visit to Gazelli House, Veniamin Smekhov had a warm conversation with Fuad Akhundov and Gunel Anargizi.

At dinner in Gazelli Cafe, the atmosphere filled with warmth and comfort, Veniamin Smekhov shared his impressions of Baku - a city he had dreamed of visiting long ago, and about residents who won the heart of the artist with its hospitality, as well as about the city’s fascinating and delightful architecture. Veniamin Smekhov and the wife of the artist Galina Aksenova in their conversation noted that unfortunately, not everyone had time to visit Baku, and they hope to come there again.

Smekhov listened with great interest to the stories of Fuad Akhundov and Gunel Anargizi about famous Azerbaijani figures - writers, directors, actors, about their work and life position.

Fuad Akhundov told the guests about Icherisheher, its quarters, buildings and fortress walls. His story was accompanied by the demonstration of archival photographs. In turn, Gunel Anargizi told the Russian guests about the Azerbaijani movies that were filmed in Icherisheher and about the Icherisheher itself.

Veniamin Smekhov gladly signed his new book for everyone. In the book, the author shares his memories of Vladimir Vysotsky, the actor’s life, the filming of movies, the legendary performances at the Taganka Theater and the great people with whom he worked.

The guest also visited the gallery of modern art Gazelli Art House, where a new group exhibition “Terra” was presented. The artists participating in the exhibition are Aziz + Cucher, Derek Boshier, Stanley Casselman, Charlotte Colbert, Philip Colbert, Jane McAdam Freud, Shan Hur, Francesco Jodice, Kalliopi Lemos, Giovanni Ozzola, James Ostrer and Saad Qureshi, as well as Yoonjin Jung, Hyo Myong Kim, Walter & Zoniel.

The central installation of the exhibition - the “Quicken” by Saad Qureshi was created in 2011 specifically for Gazelli Art House. This incredibly detailed minaret sculpture, or a slender tower typically part of a mosque in which daily prayers are called to Muslims, laid prone on the gallery floor.

Veniamin Smekhov and his spouse got acquainted with the presented works with great interest.

Warm atmosphere, smiles, interesting conversation – the meeting with Veniamin Smekhov turned into a real joy of soul.

