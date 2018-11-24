Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan has opened a new page in the development of relations between the two countries, MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

He said that a record number of documents were signed during the visit.

“Twenty-one documents of strategic importance were signed,” he noted. “The signing of 14 documents between the two countries during last year’s visit by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that the regulatory framework of bilateral relations includes 68 documents indicate that unique opportunities have been created for development of relations between Baku and Ashgabat in the political, economic, humanitarian and energy spheres, as well as in transport security."

"In addition, the joint statement signed by the two presidents once again demonstrated that in fundamental issues, that is, in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ashgabat takes a principled position that the conflict should be settled on the basis of territorial integrity and the principle of inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders," the MP said.

Nasirov also noted that presently there is a great potential for development of economic ties between the two countries.

"Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $164.1 million in 2017. Azerbaijan's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $54.1 million and products worth $110 million were imported from Turkmenistan," Nasirov said.

He said in general the visit showed that there are no unsolved issues between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.