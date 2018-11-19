By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Belarus for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Minsk National Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Rusyi and other officials.

***

As part of his official visit to Belarus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a monument to the victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War in 1941-1945 in Victory Square in Minsk.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani president in the square.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Belarus were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the head of state to the accompaniment of the military march.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to Belarus, has familiarized himself with Azerbaijan’s trading house in Minsk.

The head of state was informed of the conditions created in the trading house.

Azerbaijan’s trading house was opened in Minsk in May 2017.

The trading house is created to support the promotion of Azerbaijani goods under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in Belarus, and engage in marketing research, participation in exhibitions and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

The permanent exhibition at the trading house features various types of products manufactured by 30 Azerbaijani companies. “ASAN” and “ABAD” stands are also presented to visitors here.

The exhibition also features the stand of the representation of IT company Caspel which operates in five countries apart from Azerbaijan.

After viewing the conditions created here, the head of state wished Azerbaijan’s trading house success.

---

