By Trend

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus has held a conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the Embassy said in a statement Nov. 14.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Upper Chamber of the Belarus Parliament Marianna Shchetkina, the Deputy Chairman of the Lower Chamber of the Belarus Parliament Boleslav Pirshtuk and the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Andrei Yeudachenka made speeches as special guests at the conference.

The event was also attended by the ambassadors of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Ukraine to Belarus, Russia's permanent representative to the CIS, the first deputy chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, rectors of leading universities of Belarus, scientists and culture figures, representatives of the public.

Opening the event, Ambassador Latif Gandilov described the participation in the conference of high-ranking representatives of the state and government of Belarus as an indicator of great respect for and attention to Azerbaijan.

Assessing personal friendly relations between heads of state as an important factor in bilateral relations, Latif Gandilov noted that these relations are a good example of interstate cooperation.

The ambassador stressed that the heads of state, thanks to their wise policy, eliminating the difficulties of the transition period, turned their countries into the states that deserve respect in the world, raising the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Upper Chamber of the Belarus Parliament Marianna Shchetkina and the Deputy Chairman of the Lower Chamber of the Belarus Parliament Boleslav Pirshtuk noted in their speeches that the relations between the two states in all spheres, including the inter-parliamentary relations, are at a high level.

In connection with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the embassy also organized a presentation of the book titled "The 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus" and a silver memorial sign.

For their merits in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Gandilov awarded the first ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Nikolai Paskevich, the First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Yeudachenka, and the Head of the Belarus-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Parliament of Belarus, Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the Lower Chamber of the Parliament of Belarus for National Security Valentin Mikhnevich with silver memorial signs.

For their merits in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, other representatives of state agencies and governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus will be awarded with memorial signs.

After the event, a reception was arranged for the conference participants.

