By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 7.

North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +18-23˚C at night, +28-32˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +20-22˚C at night, + 29-31˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).North-east wind will blow.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However short rain is predicted in some mountainous areas towards the evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +15-20˚C at night, +28-33˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

Medical-meteorological forecast

Stable weather conditions are expected in the Absheron peninsula on September 7, which is particularly favorable to meteo-sensitive people.

