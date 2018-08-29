BP and its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, PETRONAS, Chevron, LUKOIL, NICO, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, SGC, ITOCHU, ONGC, TOTAL, Eni – today celebrated the success of 85 participants in their “Build your Future” project who have passed university admission exams this year.

The project is part of BP’s and its co-venturers’ commitment to helping create opportunities for the sustainable development of the neighbouring communities through enhancing their skills and capabilities. It aims to support young people from vulnerable families in their preparation for university admission. The participants include 11th-graders as well as high school graduates with disabilities or special needs.

Higher education opportunities for more than 100 children from vulnerable families;

Contribution to the development of talented youth;

Support for communities in building their sustainable future;

To date the project has had two phases – 2017 and 2018, and has covered a large number of communities residing in the Garadagh, Kurdamir, Ujar, Agdash and Yevlakh districts. It started in 2017 with Garadagh communities and the next year it was expanded to cover the four additional districts along BP-operated pipelines as well as to add new elements which would enable young people with disabilities to join the programme.

Some 110 young people out of 121 participants in the two phases – 91% in total, have become students meeting the requirements of the higher school entrance exams. Built on the success of phases 1 and 2 it has been decided to continue the project into phase 3 in 2019.

The programme has two components - academic knowledge to support exam preparations through tutorial classes and social integration through various activities and external engagement.

Addressing the celebration event, hosted by BP on behalf of its co-venturers, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications and External Affairs, Strategy and Region, said: “This is a big day for the successful participants in our project and it is a real pleasure to share their excitement as they embark on a long journey of learning, knowledge and development. We are proud to have supported them to take this first successful step towards their goals to become university students. The results of this year’s project are really satisfying with 2 participants achieving 650 and above scores and 17 participants above 500. We are especially pleased that among the successful participants there are 2 young people with disabilities. We do hope they will be as successful in their university studies as they have been throughout our project.”

The total value of the two phases of the project is 463,752 manats (phase 1 – 61,608 manats and phase 2 - 402, 144 manats) with the duration of 15 months each.

The project is implemented by the CSR Consulting and Management company “Legacy”.

Over the past 25 years BP ant its co-venturers have supported a large number of major social investment projects. These have included educational programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

In the first half of 2018, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent more than $2.3 million in Azerbaijan alone on social investment projects.

Further information: Tamam Bayatly at BP’s Press Office in Baku. Telephone: (+994 12) 599 45 57