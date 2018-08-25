By Trend

As part of his visit to Ismayilli , President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Kurdmashi-Kalband-Girk highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the road, which separates from the 5th kilometer of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway.

The motorway links two settlements with a total population of 1000 people. The two-lane highway is 14km in length and 6m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the road.



