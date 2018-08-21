By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by large-scale floods in your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and all the people of India.”

