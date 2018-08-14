By Laman Ismayilova

The first decade of August was the coolest in the last 10 years.

Head of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Gulshad Mammadova told Trend on August 13.

In the first decade of August, the air temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula was within the climatic norm, some days higher by 2-3˚C. The air temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 28-30 ˚C on August 12.

The director of the bureau stressed that, the coolest August in Baku and the Absheron peninsula was observed in 1950.

Mammadova added that the amount of precipitation in the past period of August in most areas was within the norm. However, it was above the norm mainly in mountainous and foothill areas.

The director of the bureau also said that on August 13 and 14, north-west wind prevails in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The country’s capital city experienced its hottest weather in over 120 years. Temperature in Baku reached +43-44 ˚C on July 1, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The whole country also experienced abnormally hot weather which began on June 23. The air temperature in Baku and Absheron Peninsula was 3 degrees above the climatic norm.

In the previous years, hot weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula was also observed in July. The temperature in Baku reached 40 ˚C on July 12, 2010 and July 22, 2011.

