Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on August 9.

Short rain is predicted in some places in the morning and evening.

Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +23-25˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +23-25˚C at night, + 30-32˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Rainy weather is expected in some mountainous areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +31-36˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature regime near the climate normals and the advantage of occasionally intensifying north wind on Absheron peninsula will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The ecologists warn that north-western wind expected to intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula from August 9 to 12.

The weather will be unstable in some regions of Azerbaijan, from August 8 to August 12 in the northern and western regions, lightning and short term rain expected in some places. Showers and hail predicted in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. Air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days. It is expected that water level will increase in rivers and short-term floods expected in some mountain rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus.

Unstable weather conditions will continue until August 11.

