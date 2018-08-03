By Naila Huseynli

Nargiz Guliyeva was the only representative of Azerbaijan among thousands of schoolchildren who participated in Barcelona Global Round.

The sixth grade student won seven medals reaching the final of the competition.

Nargiz says that if she wins the next stage, she will return home with a gold medal. She believes in her victory.

The championship, which involved students from 60 countries, was held last week in Barcelona, Spain.

At the competition in which Azerbaijan participated for the first time, students participated in various competitions in English for five days.

Moreover, students who compete in the final will have the opportunity to attend classes together with students at the university for five days and listen to lectures by professors.