By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable weather on August 4. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-26˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 31-33˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).North-west will blow.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some northern and western areas. West wind will blow and will intensify in some places. The temperature will be +21-26˚C at night, +34-39˚C in daytime, +13-18˚C in mountains at night, +23-28˚C.

The ecologists warn that north-west wind will intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula as well as some regions till August 6. Lightning, intermittent rain, torrential rain and hail are predicted in some northern and western regions on August 4-6. The water level will increase in some mountain rivers.

Medical-meteorological forecast

Temperature regime near the climate norm and the advantage of occasionally intensifying north wind on Absheron peninsula will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz