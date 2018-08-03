By Laman Ismayilova

The ecologists predict changeable cloudy and dry weather in Baku on August 3.

North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-26˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 31-33˚C in the afternoon in Baku, , the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). North-west will blow.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. However, rain is expected in some northern and western areas. West wind will blow and will intensify in some places. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +22-27˚C.

