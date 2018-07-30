By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, visited the Friendship House at the Alabino training ground within his visit to Moscow, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed on July 30.

The minister got acquainted with the exhibition of culture samples of the countries participating in the International Army Games-2018. Hasanov, together with other guests, visited the Azerbaijani section of the exhibition, where he viewed the expositions reflecting the history, culture, traditions and life of Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that the exhibits will be shown for close familiarization of guests during the entire period of the International Army Games-2018.

Moreover, Hasanov met with Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the Field Kitchen contest of the Games. Military chefs from Azerbaijan and other countries presented more than 150 samples of national cuisine for participants and guests of the competition. Numerous guests tasted the dishes prepared by Azerbaijani military chefs.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials also attended the event.

This year’s Army Games are held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games include 28 contests. Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the competitions Sea Cup, which are held in Azerbaijan itself, Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which are held in Iran and Russia respectively.

Last year, Azerbaijan was among the Top-10 teams of the International Army Games, while the first three places were taken by Russia with 19 gold medals, China with seven, and Kazakhstan with three gold medals. It is also noteworthy that the Azerbaijani army chefs won the third place in the Field Kitchen contest and were awarded the bronze medal of the Games.

