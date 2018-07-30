By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on July 28 took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2018 competitions, organized at the Alabino training ground near Moscow.

On the first day of the Games, Azerbaijani tankmen participated in the Tank Biathlon contest, where they competed with tank crews from Zimbabwe, India and the South African Republic.

The Azerbaijani tank crew, having destroyed the hypothetical targets with accurate fire, overcame the distance for a short period. Thus, the Azerbaijani tankmen, being considerably ahead of the rivals on points, became the first in their group on the first day of the contest.

It is noteworthy that this year tank crews from 23 countries take part in the Tank Biathlon contest.

On the next day, Azerbaijani servicemen took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the Sniper Frontier competition, which is held at the Brest training range in Belarus. Along with the Azerbaijani snipers, teams from 18 countries participate in the contest that will last until August 9.

This year International Army Games are held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games include 28 contests.

In addition to the Sea Cup contest being held in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the competitions Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen being held in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which are held in Iran and Russia respectively.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

