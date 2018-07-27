By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict dry weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 28. North-east and east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +25-28˚C at night, +32-37˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +26-28˚C at night, + 35-37˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 28-29 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Mild north-east wind will blow.

In country's regions, the weather will be mostly dry. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +22-27˚C at night, +35-40˚C in daytime, +15-20˚C in mountains at night, +23-28˚C.

Stagnant and wet weather conditions is expected in Azerbaijan on July 27, which is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz