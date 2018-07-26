By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 27.

North-east and east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +25-28˚C at night, +31-36˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +26-28˚C at night, + 33-35˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). Mild north-east wind will blow.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions.East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +22-27˚C at night, +35-40˚C in daytime, +15-20˚C in mountains at night, +26-31˚C.

Stormy and wet weather is expected in some hours of a day, which is mostly disadvantageous for most weather-sensitive people on July 27 in the Absheron peninsula.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz