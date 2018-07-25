By Rashid Shirinov

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made his first official visit after the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey to brotherly Azerbaijan on July 24.

First, Cavusoglu met one-on-one with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and discussed relations between the two countries and regional issues. After one-on-one meeting, there was an expanded meeting with the participation of delegations.

At the subsequent press conference, Cavusoglu noted that he always feels at home in Azerbaijan.

“We are brothers: one nation, two states. We have a common tradition – the first visits after elections are made to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish FM added that the Chairman of Turkish Parliament Binali Yildirim and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will also make their first visits after elections to Azerbaijan.

He further said that Azerbaijan and Turkey play an important role in the region, implement joint major projects.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project has been implemented, and today many countries want to join it,” Cavusoglu said. “There are many projects ahead. We will strengthen our activity in international organizations.”

The Turkish FM also noted that Azerbaijan, unlike other countries, took timely measures against the Gulen movement.

“The Gulen movement is trying to penetrate countries through the schools it finances. Some countries were late in this issue, and the Gulen movement managed to penetrate them. However, Azerbaijan has taken timely measures,” Cavusoglu said.

He added that Azerbaijan was the first country that was close to Turkey in the fight against this terrorist organization, and that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in the fight against the Gulen movement.

The Turkish FM further said that Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan in the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We support any decision Azerbaijan takes,” Cavusoglu stressed.

Later in the day, he met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, who noted that the relations between the two countries are at the highest level.

“There are very strong and close ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Fraternal relations between the two countries are important for the stability, security and development of the region,” Mammadov said.

Speaking about the joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey, the prime minister noted that the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline projects demonstrates the unbreakable fraternal relations between the countries.

“These projects will contribute to the welfare of not only Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also the region as a whole, as well as to strengthening international cooperation,” Mammadov said.

He further stressed that both countries successfully cooperate in all international organizations.

“Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan and provides great support for the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the prime minister said.

Turkey became the first state to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991. The diplomatic relations were established on 14 January 1992 and the Consulate General in Baku was upgraded to Embassy level.

Presently, the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are multifaceted and at a strategic level. Intense high level contacts are the main driving force of the bilateral relations.

Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy strong and developing economic ties, especially in terms of huge energy projects on the transportation of Azerbaijan's oil and gas resources to the European and world markets through the Turkish territory.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

