By Trend

Azerbaijan is of great importance for France as an indispensible ally, Peter Tase, US expert on Global Politics and Transatlantic Relations, an adviser to Global Engineering Deans Council and other prestigious International Institutions told Trend July 23.

He was commenting on the results of the recent visit of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Paris.

“It is strategically important for the French government and French companies to have Azerbaijan as a principal trade partner, and as an indispensable ally in the fields of multilateral diplomacy, economic cooperation and cultural diplomacy,” he said.

Tase added that President Aliyev’s visit to France has brought even closer the economic, commercial, political and cultural cooperation between both countries.

“During the visit, Azerbaijan’s president met with Airbus Vice-President for Eurasia Silvere Delaunay. A greater cooperation between Airbus and Azercosmos OJSC would generate remarkable results for the benefit of both governments. Currently Azersky and Spot 6 satellites have made a great impact in the international markets and the image of Azerbaijan has risen significantly abroad, thanks to such an attractive project, swiftly implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

Tase noted that strengthening bilateral cooperation with Airbus will enable Azerbaijan to become one of the world’s leading nations focused in defending Information technology networks from cyber-attacks.

He believes that the signing of major trade agreements with French companies will bring new developments in Azerbaijan and improve the living standards of the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijan has emerged as a key economic partner of France, he said, adding that bilateral cooperation in science, cultural diplomacy, commerce and trade has reached record levels.

Tase noted that the embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris has done an impeccable job in strengthening the Azerbaijan-France cooperation and dialogue.

Further, he noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made important contributions to bring together the peoples of France and Azerbaijan.

“Heydar Aliyev Foundation has financed many large projects in the fields of education, culture, restoration of religious monuments and visual arts galleries. The contributions of Heydar Aliyev Foundation are essential to bring progress in the world. The bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and France has never been better than it is now; this accomplishment is shaped by the tremendous humanitarian projects, cultural engagements and establishment of educational institutions in Paris and Baku,” Tase concluded.

