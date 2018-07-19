By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Airbus Vice-President for Eurasia Silvere Delaunay in Paris.

The sides exchanged views over cooperation between Airbus and Azercosmos OJSC.

Successful activity of Azersky and Spot 6 satellites on the world markets was hailed during the meeting.

The sides discussed opportunities for Azerbaijan`s purchasing new higher resolution satellites from Airbus as well as satellite-related technologies.

---

