By Rashid Shirinov

Today the Azerbaijani Army is fully provided with modern weapons, and it is able to perform the most difficult task under the leadership of the Supreme Commander, according to Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues Fuad Alasgarov.

He made the remarks on May 11 at the presentation of the project “Sevdiyim,” dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Alasgarov noted that one of the successes achieved by Azerbaijan is the creation of a strong army, which has high combat readiness.

“The Army demonstrated its strength in the April 2016 battles, raising the Azerbaijani flag on the liberated lands. We are confident that in the near future the Azerbaijani tricolor will be waving in Shusha and Khankendi to be liberated from occupation,” he said.

The skills and combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army are growing year by year, as the country’s Armed Forces regularly conduct military exercises. The Azerbaijani army is supplied with modern weapons and technical equipment for maintaining a high level of combat capability. The army building process is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, as twenty percent of the country's territory is under Armenian occupation and the country is in a state of war with Armenia.

The successful counter-attack of the Azerbaijani Army to an Armenian provocation on the frontline in April 2016 kicked back the Armenian troops. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani troops released 2 hectares of territories from Armenian occupation, retook hills around the village of Talish, as well as Seysulan settlement, and also took over Leletepe hill located in the direction of Fuzuli region.

In his speech Alasgarov noted that the Azerbaijani people returned the flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 70 years.

“This is the flag of the strong state of Azerbaijan, which has become the leading one in the region. The Azerbaijani people owe this success to national leader Heydar Aliyev,” he said.

The assistant to the president emphasized that during the years of Heydar Aliyev’s leadership Azerbaijan became the strongest country in the CIS, the state-building was successfully carried out, and a contract with the leading oil companies of the world was signed for the supply of Azerbaijani oil to the world markets.

Alasgarov also added that thanks to the policy pursued in Azerbaijan, social and political stability reigns in the country today.

