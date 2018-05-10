By Trend

Heydar Aliyev's political wisdom and foresight earned him a high reputation among his compatriots and abroad, says the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the participants of the Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition titled "Heydar Aliyev: Personality, Mission, Heritage", held May 10 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The address was read by Vladimir Chernov, head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries.

"Heydar Aliyev's political wisdom and foresight, his ability to delve into the essence of the most difficult issues, great organizational talent earned him a high reputation among compatriots and abroad. Heading independent Azerbaijan in a difficult historical period, he became a true leader of his country and did much to consolidate the Azerbaijani society. Heydar Aliyev considered building friendly relations with Russia, strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive partnership between our countries as the key conditions for successful development of Azerbaijan. It is gratifying that the current President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev worthily continues this course," the Russian president said in his address.

"This large-scale exhibition is the result of joint efforts of historians, archivists and representatives of government agencies of our countries. I would like to thank everyone who took part in its preparation," said Putin.

---

