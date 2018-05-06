Trend:

On May 5-6, 2018 the 45th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states was held in Dhaka, People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The delegation headed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov represented Azerbaijan at the event. At the session Mammadyarov delivered a speech.

Dhaka Declaration adopted at the Session (para18) underlines the need for earliest political resolution of all crisis and conflicts in order to avoid their negative and destructive impact in accordance with the principles of the UN and OIC Charters and in this context, reaffirms firm solidarity with Azerbaijan and stresses the resolution of conflict on the basis of principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The session adopted a number of important resolutions on Azerbaijan, including resolutions on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and the destruction of religious and cultural heritage in the occupied territories.

The resolution entitled "The aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan" demands the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and expresses concern that Armenia has not yet implemented demands contained therein. Also, all states are urged to refrain from providing any supplies of arms and military equipment to Armenia and not to allow the use of their territories for transit of such supplies. At the same time, acts of destruction, plundering and vandalism of archaeological, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are sharply condemned.

It also calls for the earliest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as OSCE documents and resolutions.

Another important issue in the aforementioned resolution is that the Council of Foreign Ministers decides to instruct the Permanent Representatives of Member States to the United Nations, while voting in the UN General Assembly, to give full support to the issue of territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The resolution also reaffirms its total solidarity with and full support for the efforts undertaken by the government and people of Azerbaijan to defend their country.

The resolution titled "Solidarity with the Victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" strongly condemns the mass atrocities against the Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel committed by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia in the town of Khojaly, Republic of Azerbaijan, in February 1992, and other occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the conflict. It also calls upon Member States to exert due efforts for recognition of the crimes perpetrated in the town of Khojaly and other occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the conflict as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide at the national and international levels.

The resolution also highlights the activity of the "Justice for Khojaly" International civil awareness campaign, and invites Member States to continue supporting the campaign and actively participate in its activities.

The resolution adopted under the name of "Destruction of monuments belonging to Islamic history and culture in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan" describes historical, cultural, archaeological, anthropological and ethnographic monuments and cultural samples of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as an integral part of the Islamic heritage and strongly criticizes the destruction of that heritage.

It is noted that the Republic of Armenia by such actions has violated the Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property and its Additional Protocols during armed conflicts.

The resolution titled “Higher education matters” highly appreciates the establishment of 100 scholarships within the five year program for the students from the OIC member states by the Government of Azerbaijan.

The resolution entitled “Candidacies for positions at the international organizations” called the member states to support the candidacies of Azerbaijan in hosting Expo-2025 and election to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.