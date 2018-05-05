By Trend

The Global Baku Forum has become a place where representatives of many countries were able to convey to each other their ideas of peace, prosperity and solutions to current problems, said Ismail Serageldin, founding director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA), the new Library of Alexandria, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Serageldin made the remarks at a press conference, dedicated to results of the 6th Global Baku Forum on May 4.

"I am thankful to the Azerbaijani government and colleagues from the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for their participation and contribution to the Baku Forum. I believe in the strength of ideas, the ideas that have great power in resolving global issues," he said.

"The Baku Forum created for us all opportunity to share ideas, which, undoubtedly, are a great contribution to future of the world, " he said.

He also thanked and presented the certificate of merit to the ambassadors of Jordan, Great Britain, Italy and Turkey in Azerbaijan for participation in the Forum.