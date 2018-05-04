Trend:

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the government and people of Indonesia and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on re-election as president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and extend my warm greetings,” President Widodo said.

“Mr President, the vast majority of the Azerbaijani people renewed their trust in you, which is a clear manifestation of confidence in your leadership and recognition of the tremendous job that you have done to ensure prosperity of your citizens,” he added.

“Taking this opportunity, let me express my sincere hope that during your new presidential term close relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia will continue to strengthen, contributing to the development and prosperity of our countries,” the Indonesian president said.

“Your Excellency, I wish you success in high state office and ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” President Widodo said.

