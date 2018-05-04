By Sara Israfilbayova

The Karabakh horse still remains the pride of the Caucasus. Currently, there are 20 enterprises for breeding in Azerbaijan, where about 200 clean-bred horses are kept.

This beautiful breed, included on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, will soon join the UK’s largest outdoor horse show.

A display demonstrating the power and beauty of Azerbaijan’s native Karabakh horse will be one of the big attractions at next week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Royal Borough Observer newspaper says that the performance has been choreographed specifically for Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan will be returning to Windsor for the first time since performing at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016 – with their new performance Land of Fire, Azerbaijan.

Ten horse and rider combinations will be seen combining fast paced movements with tight turns and perfectly timed executions. They will be accompanied by the ‘Sarhadchi’ dance ensemble.

The 75th Royal Windsor Show will run from May 9 to May 13. Within its framework there will be horse exhibitions, demonstrations, theatrical performances and competitions. The show takes place in the Royal Park of Windsor castle, and members of the Royal family are sure to come to see this great event.

At all times the Karabakh breed of horses was widely known. Specialists say that the Karabakh horse is one of the ancient breeds in Asia. And all the subsequent history of horse breeders worked on improving the horse, which here called keg. The greatest success they achieved in the 18th century.

Already at that time in Karabakh was a stud farm belonging to the Shah of Iran. After the assassination of Nadir Shah in 1747, this plant became the property of the founder and first ruler of the Karabakh khanate of Panah Ali Khan. Historians say that this ruler really appreciated the Karabakh breed. Half a century later, in 1797, after the murder of another Iranian shah - Agha Muhammad Khan in Shusha - the best producers from his herd remained at the Karabakh stud farm.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh at the end of the 20th century threatened these horses at risk of extinction. The militants, who captured a beautiful city Agdam with a rich industry, actually destroyed it, and at the same time prosperous stud farm. At the site of the plant is now ashes, and on the site of the city - the ruins.

Last year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an order on additional support for the development of the Karabakh breed of horses. The Ministry of Agriculture allocated 2 million manats ($1.18 million) from the reserve fund of the President.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz