New members have been elected to two committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament - the Youth and Sports Committee and the Culture Committee.

The issue of electing MPs Azer Badamov and Eldaniz Salimov to the Youth and Sports Committee and MP Huseyngulu Miralamov - to the Culture Committee have been mulled at the plenary session of the Parliament on May 1 .

