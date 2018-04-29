Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev received President of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalovich on April 29.

Lalovich congratulated the head of state on victory in the presidential election. He highlighted the high-level organization of Formula 1 in Baku.

Lalovich noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is among leading countries in such type of sport as wrestling.

Noting that Azerbaijan has become a place of holding prestigious international sports competitions, he said the world sports community was following the excellent organization of the First European Games in Azerbaijan in 2015 with great interest. Touching upon the success of Azerbaijani wrestlers, the guest said it is important that the Azerbaijani team came in second in the Freestyle Wrestling World Cup held in the US.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulation.

President Aliyev said that the development of sport in Azerbaijan is of great importance in terms of bringing up healthy young generation and promising athletes.

He stressed with satisfaction that Azerbaijani sportsmen have achieved great success in various types of sports, including wrestling.

Nenad Lalovich presented to the head of state the highest award of UWW, the Golden Order intended for the honorary people selected by the UWW for their merits in wrestling in various years.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the award.