Trend:

Azerbaijan should reconsider the issue of membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said Member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, Chief Editor of the “Iki sahil” newspaper Vugar Rahimzade.

Rahimzade noted that after the restoration of its independence Azerbaijan has taken important steps towards democratic development.

In particular, integration into Europe and high-level human rights and freedoms constitute the foundation of its successful political course.

The chief editor said that progress in this area was highly appreciated by other states, international organizations, individual politicians, state officials and public figures.

"Unfortunately, some European circles, including the PACE, from time to time afford prejudice, unfairness and bias in their reports. The latest report on corruption prepared on the basis of assumptions, subjective opinions of individual members of PACE, where Azerbaijan is also mentioned, should be particularly noted. I think this is another provocation of the pro-Armenian forces against our country," Rahimzadeh said.

He said, such reports once again show that double standards continue to be applied against Azerbaijan.

"PACE and other structures, which try to speak the language of pressure, should understand once and for all that Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy, and builds cooperation based on mutual interests. Nobody can speak the language of force to us. Therefore, such reports cause discontent in society. Azerbaijan will never accept the unfair position of European institutions towards itself," Rahimzadeh said.

The chief editor added that Azerbaijan has been a member of the Council of Europe for 17 years and has always fulfilled its obligations.

Rahimzade noted that Azerbaijan faced pressure from this institution, with a campaign of denigration.

"If this trend continues, if there is a biased position against Azerbaijan and this institution becomes an instrument of anti-Azerbaijani forces, its activities and objectivity will be questioned. In this case, I think that Azerbaijan should reconsider the issue of membership in PACE," Rahimzade said.