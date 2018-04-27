Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to appoint Ulvi Mehdiyev as the chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to develop proposals within two months on bringing the acts of the Azerbaijani president in line with this order and submit them to the head of state, and in a three-month period to ensure bringing the regulatory and legal acts of the Cabinet in line with this order and inform the President.

The order takes effect from the date of its signing.