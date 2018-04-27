Trend:

There was an openly biased approach towards Azerbaijan in the corruption report of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and this is unacceptable, said Yasin Aktay, a member of the Turkish delegation to PACE, a member of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkish media reported.

Then he reminded about the invitation of former co-chairman of PYD (the Kurdish Democratic Union Party) Salih Muslim to PACE, where he delivered a speech.

“If we talk about corruption, then I wonder by what unethical ways a member (Salih Muslim) of the terrorist group, accused of organizing a terrorist attack (near the military headquarters and parliament building in Ankara in 2016) that killed 29 innocent people, was given the opportunity to speak at the PACE?” Aktay asked.

“The PACE corruption report focuses on certain statements concerning only one country and only one PACE member state (Azerbaijan), and this gives the impression that the organization’s goal is to slander a particular country,” the MP added. “Overall, when assessing the report, it seems that this document was prepared in order to create problems in the relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.”

