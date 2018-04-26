Trend:

The main issue that had to be discussed at a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Moscow is the attempt by Armenia's former military dictatorship to provoke military clashes on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend on April 24.

Hajiyev made the remarks commenting on discussion of the situation on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops at a meeting between Lavrov and Nalbandian.

Story still developing