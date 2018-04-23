Trend:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"On behalf of the Israeli government, I would like to sincerely congratulate you on re-election as president for the fourth time,” Netanyahu said.

“We intend to continue to maintain our contacts for further strengthening of close relations of friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan.”

“I would like again to invite you to visit Israel at a suitable time,” he added. “Once again I express my deep gratitude for your sincere attitude and hospitality during my unforgettable visit to Baku in December 2016. I hope to see you again in the shortest possible time."

