By Trend

The registration system of IMEI codes of mobile phones has been integrated into the e-GovPay (SmartPay) payment system, the Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend April 20.

It is possible to pay for the registration of IMEI codes of mobile devices both online (via e-govpay.az website) and via e-GovPay terminals, which are mainly installed in some offices of Azerpoct LLC and telecommunications centers of state communication operators. By means of e-GovPay terminals it is possible to pay for utility services, communication services, TV, the Internet, etc.

“In order to register IMEI codes of mobile devices, it is necessary to enter the appropriate section (MCQC), specify the IMEI code of the device, then fill in the necessary fields and make payment,” the message said. “After that the mobile device will be registered in the system within 24 hours.”

Total number of IMEI codes registered through the e-government portal has exceeded 2.43 million since the system was launched on May 1, 2013.

Mobile devices imported for private use (in the networks of mobile operators in Azerbaijan) must be registered within 30 days. Registration of mobile devices is available through the electronic government portal at e-gov.az as well as at the main office of Azerpoct LLC.

The cost of registering IMEI code of a mobile device is five Azerbaijani manats for personal use and 1.6 manats for commercial sale.

