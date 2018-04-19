By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 20. Short-term rain is predicted in some places at night and in the evening.

It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Moderate south-western will be replaced by north-western wind during the daytime.

The temperature will be +7-10˚C at night, +14-18˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +8-10˚C at night, +15-17˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

Lightning, intermittent rain are expected in country's regions.

Snow is predicted in mountains. West wind will blow. The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +18-23˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +6-9˚C.

Unstable weather is expected in Azerbaijan on April 20-23. Lightning, intermittent rain is predicted. It will be intensive in some places, hail predicted. Snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Air temperature will gradually drop by 4-8 degrees. Water level in rivers may increase.

---

